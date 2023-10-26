Drew Eubanks and the Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 108-104 win over the Warriors, Eubanks put up four points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Now let's examine Eubanks' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Over 6.5 (+110) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-110)

Looking to bet on one or more of Eubanks's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lakers allowed 116.6 points per contest last season, 20th in the NBA.

The Lakers were the 25th-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 44.9 boards per game.

Allowing an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Lakers gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Drew Eubanks vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 24 6 9 1 0 1 0 1/22/2023 31 6 11 1 0 6 0 11/30/2022 14 3 3 2 0 1 0 10/23/2022 13 4 3 0 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.