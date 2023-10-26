The Milwaukee Bucks play the Philadelphia 76ers as 6.5-point favorites on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. This contest will be the 2023-24 season opener for both teams.

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. 76ers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bucks 115 - 76ers 112

Bucks vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. 76ers

  • Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 6.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-2.6)
  • Pick OU: Under (227.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

Bucks Performance Insights

  • The Bucks put up 116.9 points per game and allowed 113.3 last season, ranking them eighth in the league on offense and 14th on defense.
  • On the boards, Milwaukee was best in the NBA in rebounds (48.6 per game) last year. It was 20th in rebounds conceded (44.2 per game).
  • The Bucks were 12th in the league in assists (25.8 per game) last year.
  • Milwaukee was 21st in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.9) and worst in turnovers forced (11.5) last season.
  • Last season, the Bucks were fourth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (14.8 per game), and they ranked No. 10 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

76ers Performance Insights

  • The 76ers had a top-five defense last year, ranking third-best in the league with 110.9 points allowed per game. Offensively, they ranked 14th with 115.2 points scored per contest.
  • Although Philadelphia grabbed just 40.9 rebounds per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranked second-best in the league by allowing just 41.2 rebounds per contest.
  • The 76ers ranked 16th in the NBA with 25.2 dimes per game.
  • Last season Philadelphia averaged 12.8 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and forced 13.5 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).
  • The 76ers sank 12.6 treys per game last year (11th-ranked in NBA), and they sported a 38.7% three-point percentage (best).

