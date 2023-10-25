The New York Knicks battle the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Knicks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

ESPN and NBCS-BOS Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-2.5) - -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Celtics outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game last season (posting 117.9 points per game, fourth in league, and giving up 111.4 per outing, fourth in NBA) and had a +535 scoring differential.

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).

Boston compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

New York went 46-36-0 ATS last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +400 +175 - Knicks +5000 +1800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.