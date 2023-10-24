In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Golden State Warriors are favored by 1.5 points against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on TNT. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -1.5 232.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix played 30 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 232.5 points.

The over/under for this game is 7.3 points higher than the average scoring total for Suns games last season (225.2).

The Suns covered 43 times in 82 games with a spread last year.

Phoenix was underdogs 28 times last season and won eight, or 28.6%, of those games.

The Suns entered 27 games last season as an underdog by -105 or more and were 8-19 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for Phoenix.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .537 (22-19-0). Away, it was .512 (21-19-0).

In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Phoenix's games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) compared to on the road (56.1%, 23 of 41).

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game last season, just 3.5 fewer points than the 117.1 the Warriors allowed.

When scoring more than 117.1 points, Phoenix went 21-7 versus the spread and 22-7 overall.

Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)

Suns Warriors 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 21-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 34-28 22-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 39-23 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 38-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-8 43-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-5

