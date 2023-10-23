Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 6 of the NLCS with the Phillies ahead 3-2.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 114th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 67.7% of his games this year (105 of 155), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (23.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 24 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Gurriel has an RBI in 56 of 155 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (12-9) to the mound to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts through 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
