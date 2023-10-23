The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 6 of the NLCS with the Phillies ahead 3-2.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

5:07 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 114th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 67.7% of his games this year (105 of 155), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (23.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 24 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Gurriel has an RBI in 56 of 155 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 56 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

