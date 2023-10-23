The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.372 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 6 of the NLCS with the Phillies up 3-2.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .276.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Marte is batting .429 during his last games and is on a 10-game hitting streak.

Marte has picked up a hit in 116 of 159 games this year, with multiple hits 45 times.

In 26 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.4%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Marte has had an RBI in 57 games this season (35.8%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 74 games this year (46.5%), including multiple runs in 22 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

