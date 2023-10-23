Ketel Marte vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.372 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 6 of the NLCS with the Phillies up 3-2.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .276.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Marte is batting .429 during his last games and is on a 10-game hitting streak.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 116 of 159 games this year, with multiple hits 45 times.
- In 26 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.4%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Marte has had an RBI in 57 games this season (35.8%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 74 games this year (46.5%), including multiple runs in 22 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
