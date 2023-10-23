Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on October 23 at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies are holding a 3-2 lead in the series ahead of Game 6 of the NLCS.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 49.0% of his 147 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.1% of them.

He has homered in 5.4% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In 24.5% of his games this season, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings