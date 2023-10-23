On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 6 of the NLCS with the Phillies up 3-2.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Moreno is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 58.6% of his 116 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (8.6%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has driven home a run in 43 games this season (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 27.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.6%).

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings