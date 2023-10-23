Gabriel Moreno vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:24 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 6 of the NLCS with the Phillies up 3-2.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Moreno is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 58.6% of his 116 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (8.6%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has driven home a run in 43 games this season (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 27.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.