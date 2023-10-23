Evan Longoria vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Evan Longoria -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on October 23 at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies own a 3-2 lead in the series entering Game 6 of the NLCS.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Explore More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .223.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 40 of 83 games this season (48.2%), including nine multi-hit games (10.8%).
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.3% of his games this year, Longoria has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27.7% of his games this season (23 of 83), with two or more runs three times (3.6%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola (12-9) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 193 2/3 innings pitched, with 202 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
