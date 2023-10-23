Game 6 of the NLCS will feature the Philadelphia Phillies playing host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies will look to advance to the World Series when action gets underway on Monday starting at 5:07 PM ET on TBS, live from Citizens Bank Park. Merrill Kelly will start for the Diamondbacks while the Phillies have not named their starter.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.324 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Kelly (12-8) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.

Kelly has 31 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies - Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola

