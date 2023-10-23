The NLCS rolls on Monday at 5:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies would advance to the World Series with a win while the Diamondbacks hope to force a winner-take-all Game 7. Aaron Nola will get the starting nod for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +150 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (49.5%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has won seven of its 12 games, or 58.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 75 of its 172 chances.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 38-30 53-51 60-60 31-21

