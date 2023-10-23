The Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 6 of the NLCS, Monday at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 3-2, and will try to secure a place in the Fall Classic.

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.

Kelly is trying to record his 19th quality start of the season in this game.

Kelly is trying for his 32nd straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 30 outings this season.

Merrill Kelly vs. Phillies

The opposing Phillies offense has the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.438) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (220) in all of MLB. They have a collective .256 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 1417 total hits and eighth in MLB action scoring 796 runs.

Kelly has pitched 11 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on six hits while striking out 13 against the Phillies this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (12-9) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, a 4.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.151 in 32 games this season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

Nola has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).

Aaron Nola vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.408) and 166 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in two games, and they have gone 9-for-48 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over 12 2/3 innings.

