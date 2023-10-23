Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 6 of the NLCS. The first pitch will be thrown at 5:07 PM ET on Monday, October 23 at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies currently lead the series 3-2.

The favored Phillies have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +155 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're looking to bet on the Diamondbacks and Phillies game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (+155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $25.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 69, or 61.1%, of the 113 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have gone 22-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (64.7% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 95 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (49.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+475) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-156) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+300) Evan Longoria 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+275)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +1500 5th 1st

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.