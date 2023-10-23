Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST
Monday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 5:07 PM (on October 23). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Phillies, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 47, or 49.5%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 16
|@ Phillies
|L 5-3
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 17
|@ Phillies
|L 10-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 19
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 20
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Joe Mantiply vs Cristopher Sanchez
|October 21
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 23
|@ Phillies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.