Monday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 5:07 PM (on October 23). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Phillies, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Monday, October 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 47, or 49.5%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule