Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, October 23 at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies have a 3-2 lead in the series ahead of Game 6 of the NLCS.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 161 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .506. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 163 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.7% of them.

He has homered in 26 games this season (16.0%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 55 games this season (33.7%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 86 games this year (52.8%), including 30 multi-run games (18.4%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .280 .368 OBP .355 .534 SLG .479 35 XBH 30 13 HR 12 41 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 21 SB 33

