Corbin Carroll vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:24 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, October 23 at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies have a 3-2 lead in the series ahead of Game 6 of the NLCS.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 161 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .506. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 163 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.7% of them.
- He has homered in 26 games this season (16.0%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 55 games this season (33.7%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 86 games this year (52.8%), including 30 multi-run games (18.4%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
