On Monday, Christian Walker (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 6 of the NLCS. The Phillies are holding a 3-2 series lead.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

In 59.9% of his games this year (100 of 167), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (25.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 18.0% of his games this year, and 5% of his chances at the plate.

Walker has an RBI in 67 of 167 games this season, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 76 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

