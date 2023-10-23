On Monday, Alek Thomas (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 6 of the NLCS with the Phillies in front 3-2.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

In 53.6% of his 125 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (13 of 125), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (27.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (5.6%).

He has scored in 45 of 125 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .257 AVG .206 .302 OBP .246 .446 SLG .312 18 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Phillies Pitching Rankings