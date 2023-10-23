The Minnesota Vikings (2-4) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) on Monday, October 23, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The game's over/under has been listed at 44 points.

Before the 49ers play the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends. The Vikings' betting insights and trends can be found below before they take on the 49ers.

49ers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-6.5) 44 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-7) 44 -310 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: ABC/ESPN

49ers vs. Vikings Betting Insights

San Francisco has a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-1-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

San Francisco games have hit the over on three of six occasions (50%).

Minnesota owns two wins against the spread this season.

Minnesota has had one game (of six) go over the total this year.

49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandon Aiyuk - - - - 65.5 (-118) - George Kittle - - - - 43.5 (-115) - Brock Purdy 236.5 (-115) - - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Kirk Cousins 232.5 (-115) 1.5 (+175) 3.5 (-105) - - - T.J. Hockenson - - - - 48.5 (-118) - Alexander Mattison - - 45.5 (-111) - 18.5 (-115) - Jordan Addison - - - - 48.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

