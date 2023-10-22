Zach Pascal did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 7 contest against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Pascal's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Zach Pascal and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pascal's season stats include 19 yards on four receptions (4.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted eight times.

Keep an eye on Pascal's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Zach Pascal Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 7 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Pascal 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 4 19 12 0 4.8

Pascal Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 9 0 Week 4 @49ers 4 3 10 0 Week 5 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.