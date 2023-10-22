With the Arizona Cardinals squaring off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Tony Jones Jr. a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tony Jones Jr. score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a TD)

This season Jones has racked up 21 carries for 70 yards (23.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jones also has four receptions for 21 yards (7 per game).

Jones has posted a rushing touchdown in only one game this year, but had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Panthers 12 34 2 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 8 31 0 4 21 0

