Check out best bets as the Arizona Cardinals (1-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field.

When is Seahawks vs. Cardinals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Seahawks favored by nine, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (11.7 points).
  • The Seahawks have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 81.0%.
  • The Seahawks have put together a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • Seattle has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -425 or shorter.
  • The Cardinals have won one of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • This season, Arizona has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +330 on the moneyline.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Seattle (-9)
    • The Seahawks have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
    • The Cardinals are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
    • In games it has played as 9-point underdogs or more, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 1-1.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (44.5)
    • Seattle and Arizona combine to average 0.2 fewer points per game than the total of 44.5 set for this game.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.1 more points per game (48.6) than this matchup's over/under of 44.5 points.
    • Seattle has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
    • The Cardinals have hit the over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).

    Kenneth Walker III Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 69 6 20 0

    Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    6 202.5 6 31.5 1

