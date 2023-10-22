Check out best bets as the Arizona Cardinals (1-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Seahawks vs. Cardinals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Seahawks vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Seahawks favored by nine, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (11.7 points).

The Seahawks have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 81.0%.

The Seahawks have put together a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Seattle has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -425 or shorter.

The Cardinals have won one of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Arizona has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +330 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Seahawks or Cardinals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 7 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Seattle (-9)



Seattle (-9) The Seahawks have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 9-point underdogs or more, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 1-1.

Parlay your bets together on the Seahawks vs. Cardinals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Seattle and Arizona combine to average 0.2 fewer points per game than the total of 44.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.1 more points per game (48.6) than this matchup's over/under of 44.5 points.

Seattle has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The Cardinals have hit the over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 69 6 20 0

Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 202.5 6 31.5 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.