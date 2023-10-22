With the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Rondale Moore a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Rondale Moore score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a TD)

Moore has caught 15 balls for 111 yards (18.5 per game) this year.

Having played six games this year, Moore has not tallied a TD reception.

He has one rushing touchdown this season.

Rondale Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 3 3 33 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 14 0 Week 3 Cowboys 6 4 8 0 Week 4 @49ers 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 5 3 26 0 Week 6 @Rams 7 4 30 0

