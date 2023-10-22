Marquise Brown will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the league when his Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Brown's 29 receptions are good enough for a team-leading 334 total yards (and an average of 55.7 per game) and three scores. He has been targeted 53 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Brown and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brown vs. the Seahawks

Brown vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The 257.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Seahawks have given up seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 11th among NFL teams.

Watch Cardinals vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Marquise Brown Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Brown with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brown Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Brown has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Brown has received 27.0% of his team's 196 passing attempts this season (53 targets).

He has 334 receiving yards on 53 targets to rank 98th in NFL play with 6.3 yards per target.

Brown has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of six played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (27.3% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Brown (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 30.4% of the time in the red zone (23 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 10 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.