Will Keaontay Ingram Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 7?
Will Keaontay Ingram cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Arizona Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.
Will Keaontay Ingram score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)
- This season Ingram has rushed for 55 yards (13.8 per game) on 22 carries.
- Ingram also figures in the passing game, catching three passes for 19 yards (4.8 ypg).
- Ingram has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.
Keaontay Ingram Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|5
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|5
|13
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|10
|40
|0
|2
|11
|0
