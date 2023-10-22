Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram has a difficult matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are giving up the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 79.2 per game.

Ingram has compiled 22 carries for 55 yards (13.8 ypg). In the receiving game, Ingram has racked up three catches for 19 yards (4.8 ypg).

Ingram vs. the Seahawks

Ingram vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 2 GP / 4.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 4.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Seahawks defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Seattle this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Seahawks this season.

The 79.2 rushing yards per game given up by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Seahawks have scored five touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Seahawks' defense is 17th in the league in that category.

Keaontay Ingram Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 36.5 (-111)

Ingram Rushing Insights

Ingram has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in two opportunities this season.

The Cardinals, who are 20th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.9% of the time while running 45.1%.

He has carried the ball in 22 of his team's 161 total rushing attempts this season (13.7%).

Ingram has not found paydirt on the ground this season in four games.

He has two carries in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 14 red zone rushes).

Keaontay Ingram Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-105)

Ingram Receiving Insights

Ingram has 1.5% of his team's target share (three targets on 196 passing attempts).

He has been targeted three times this season, averaging 6.3 yards per target.

Having played four games this season, Ingram has not had a TD reception.

Ingram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

