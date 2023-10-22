Will Joshua Dobbs hit paydirt when the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks meet in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Joshua Dobbs score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Dobbs has put up 189 rushing yards on 34 carries (31.5 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.

Dobbs has one rushing TD this year.

Joshua Dobbs Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Commanders 21 30 132 0 0 3 -3 0 Week 2 Giants 21 31 228 1 0 3 41 1 Week 3 Cowboys 17 21 189 1 0 6 55 0 Week 4 @49ers 28 41 265 2 0 12 48 0 Week 5 Bengals 15 32 166 2 2 3 1 0 Week 6 @Rams 21 41 235 0 1 7 47 0

