Joshua Dobbs has a favorable matchup when his Arizona Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Seahawks concede 257.6 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

Dobbs leads Arizona with 1,215 passing yards, or 202.5 per game. Dobbs has thrown for six touchdowns with three interceptions this year. Dobbs also has carried the ball 34 times for 189 yards and one score, producing up 31.5 yards per game.

Dobbs vs. the Seahawks

Dobbs vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Seahawks have cenceded three players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Seattle in 2023.

The Seahawks have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The pass defense of the Seahawks is allowing 257.6 yards per contest this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

The Seahawks have the No. 11 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding seven this season (1.4 per game).

Joshua Dobbs Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 217.5 (-115)

217.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+175)

Dobbs Passing Insights

Dobbs has exceeded his passing yards prop total in four of six opportunities this year.

The Cardinals pass on 54.9% of their plays and run on 45.1%. They are 20th in NFL action in points scored.

With 196 attempts for 1,215 passing yards, Dobbs is 28th in NFL play with 6.2 yards per attempt.

Dobbs has thrown for a touchdown in four of six games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has scored seven of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (63.6%).

Dobbs has passed 23 times out of his 196 total attempts while in the red zone (62.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Joshua Dobbs Rushing Props vs the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Dobbs Rushing Insights

Dobbs has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (66.7%) out of six opportunities.

Dobbs has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has three red zone rushing carries (21.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Dobbs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-41 / 235 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 15-for-32 / 166 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-41 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 17-for-21 / 189 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 21-for-31 / 228 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD

