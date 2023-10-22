Cardinals vs. Seahawks Injury Report — Week 7
Scan the injury report for the Arizona Cardinals (1-5), which currently has 13 players listed on it, as the Cardinals ready for their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 22 at 4:05 PM .
The Cardinals' most recent game ended in a 26-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
In their most recent game, the Seahawks were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 17-13.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Knee
|Out
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Back
|Questionable
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OL
|Neck
|Out
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Budda Baker
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|Out
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Calf
|Questionable
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Neck
|Questionable
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Evan Brown
|C
|Hip
|Questionable
|Phil Haynes
|OG
|Calf
|Questionable
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Damien Lewis
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Artie Burns
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jake Curhan
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
Cardinals Season Insights
- The Cardinals rank 15th in total yards per game (331.7), but they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 376.7 total yards conceded per contest.
- From an offensive angle, the Cardinals are accumulating 19.5 points per game (20th-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (27 points given up per game).
- With 190.7 passing yards per game on offense, the Cardinals rank 25th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 22nd, giving up 243.3 passing yards per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, Arizona is posting 141 rushing yards per game (sixth-ranked). It ranks 24th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (133.3 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals have registered seven forced turnovers (18th in NFL) and committed seven turnovers (12th in NFL) this season for a 0 turnover margin that ranks 14th in the NFL.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-375), Cardinals (+300)
- Total: 44.5 points
