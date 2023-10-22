Cardinals vs. Seahawks Player Props & Odds – Week 7
Star running back Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET at Lumen Field.
Looking to place a wager on one of the best performers in this game between the Seahawks and the Cardinals? Keep reading for everything you need to know.
Sign up to bet on the Seahawks-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Keaontay Ingram Touchdown Odds
- Ingram Odds to Score First TD: +1100
- Ingram Odds to Score Anytime TD: +430
Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds
- Walker Odds to Score First TD: +310
- Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +135
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Zach Ertz
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Joshua Dobbs
|209.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
|-
|Marquise Brown
|-
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|Keaontay Ingram
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|-
|Rondale Moore
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Trey McBride
|-
|-
|20.5 (-106)
|Michael Wilson
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
More Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Fant
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|Colby Parkinson
|-
|-
|13.5 (-113)
|Geno Smith
|251.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|-
|Kenneth Walker III
|-
|79.5 (-120)
|13.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.