Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arizona
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:41 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football slate in Week 8, which includes the Arizona State Sun Devils taking on the Washington Huskies, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Arizona.
College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week
Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 5 Washington Huskies
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington (-27.5)
