MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 8, which features two games involving teams from the MEAC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the article below.
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Norfolk State Spartans at Howard Bison
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at Delaware State Hornets
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
