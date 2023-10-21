With the college football season entering Week 8, the slate includes three games that feature teams from the Big South. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, check out the piece below for details on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Charleston Southern Buccaneers at UT Martin Skyhawks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bryant Bulldogs at Eastern Illinois Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!