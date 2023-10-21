In the upcoming matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Travis Dermott to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85 if he scores a goal)

Dermott stats and insights

Dermott is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

Dermott has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 10 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

