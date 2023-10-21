Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, October 21 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the NLCS. The series is all tied up at 2-2.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .256.

Pham has picked up a hit in 78 of 134 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has gone deep in 15 games this year (11.2%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Pham has driven home a run in 47 games this year (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 43 games this season (32.1%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .275 AVG .239 .350 OBP .310 .460 SLG .434 22 XBH 24 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 45/22 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 13

Phillies Pitching Rankings