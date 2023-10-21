Sei-young Kim will compete at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club, with action from October 19-21.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards
Kim Odds to Win: +5000

Sei-young Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over her last 14 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Kim has finished in the top five twice in her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

In her past five appearances, Kim finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 25 -4 268 0 15 2 2 $661,403

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Kim last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 17th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 335 yards longer than the 6,680-yard par 72 at this week's event.

The average course Kim has played in the past year has been 109 yards shorter than the 6,680 yards Seowon Valley Country Club will be at for this event.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 100th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 1.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She finished in the 100th percentile on par 4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.00 strokes on those 20 holes.

Kim shot better than 100% of the competitors at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 2.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Kim carded a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other participants averaged 2.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Kim carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Kim recorded more birdies or better (12) than the field average of 6.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

At that most recent competition, Kim's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 7.3).

Kim finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on six of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 6.2.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

