Ryo Ishikawa is in eighth place, with a score of -3, after the second round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC.

Looking to wager on Ryo Ishikawa at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +8000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Ishikawa Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ryo Ishikawa Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Ishikawa has finished better than par on three occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Ishikawa has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, Ishikawa has had an average finish of 63rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Ishikawa has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 36 +6 216 0 2 0 1 $42,080

Other Players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Ishikawa has an average finishing position of 57th in his past two appearances at this event.

Ishikawa made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Ishikawa finished 63rd when he last played this event, which was in 2020.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC will play at 7,079 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,007.

The average course Ishikawa has played in the past year (7,238 yards) is 159 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,079).

Ishikawa's Last Time Out

Ishikawa was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of competitors.

His 4.38-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was below average, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

Ishikawa was better than 43% of the field at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Ishikawa fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Ishikawa recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.6).

Ishikawa carded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that last outing, Ishikawa posted a bogey or worse on 18 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Ishikawa finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on three of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Ishikawa carded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.4.

All statistics in this article reflect Ishikawa's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

