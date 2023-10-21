Pavin Smith vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 5 of the NLCS. The series is all knotted up at 2-2.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Phillies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .188 with five doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has homered in seven games this season (10.0%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has an RBI in 18 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 23 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.210
|AVG
|.165
|.358
|OBP
|.269
|.270
|SLG
|.385
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|15
|25/22
|K/BB
|20/13
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts through 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
