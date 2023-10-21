The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the Auburn Tigers (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Ole Miss sports the 59th-ranked defense this season (23.8 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking eighth-best with 41.7 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, Auburn is generating 347.3 total yards per contest (101st-ranked). It ranks 59th in the FBS on defense (363.7 total yards allowed per game).

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Ole Miss Auburn 489.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.3 (112th) 388.3 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (35th) 183.3 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (25th) 306 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (123rd) 3 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 1,638 yards (273 ypg) on 107-of-167 passing with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 302 rushing yards on 63 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins has carried the ball 108 times for a team-high 443 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 102 yards (17 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Jordan Watkins' 536 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has registered 36 receptions and two touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has put together a 390-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 40 targets.

Tre Harris has compiled 17 receptions for 367 yards, an average of 61.2 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 745 yards on 71-of-117 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 225 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has piled up 218 yards (on 57 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jay Fair has racked up 232 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Rivaldo Fairweather has 16 receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 153 yards (25.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Shane Hooks' 19 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

