Can we expect Nick Schmaltz scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.5 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schmaltz stats and insights

  • Schmaltz has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • On the power play, Schmaltz has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Schmaltz averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 10 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.