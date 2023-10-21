In the semifinals of the Stockholm Open on Saturday, Miomir Kecmanovic (ranked No. 53) meets Pavel Kotov (No. 109).

In this Semifinal match, Kecmanovic is the favorite (-165) against Kotov (+130) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Pavel Kotov Match Information

Tournament: The Stockholm Open

The Stockholm Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen

Kungliga Tennishallen Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Pavel Kotov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 62.3% chance to win.

Miomir Kecmanovic Pavel Kotov -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Pavel Kotov Trends and Insights

In his most recent match at the Stockholm Open, Kecmanovic advanced over Elias Ymer via walkover.

Kotov made it to the semifinals by defeating No. 25-ranked Tallon Griekspoor 7-6, 6-2 on Friday.

Kecmanovic has played 57 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Kecmanovic has played 24.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Kotov is averaging 24.8 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.8% of those games.

Kotov has averaged 24.3 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set in 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.5% of those games.

On September 26, 2023, Kecmanovic and Kotov played in the China Open qualifying round. Kecmanovic took home the win 7-5, 6-7, 6-1.

In three total sets against one another, Kecmanovic has taken two, while Kotov has claimed one.

Kecmanovic has the advantage in 32 total games versus Kotov, capturing 19 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Kecmanovic and Kotov are averaging 32.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.