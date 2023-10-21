The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Michael Carcone score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a goal)

Carcone 2022-23 stats and insights

Carcone scored in two of nine games last season, but only one goal each time.

Carcone produced zero points on the power play last season.

Carcone averaged 1.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Ducks gave up 335 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL play.

The Ducks secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

