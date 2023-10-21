Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After hitting .250 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Zack Wheeler) at 8:07 PM ET on Saturday. The teams will match up in Game 5 of the NLCS all knotted up at 2-2.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- In 67.5% of his games this season (104 of 154), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (24.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (56 of 154), with more than one RBI 20 times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 56 times this season (36.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler (13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
