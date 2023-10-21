Lawson Crouse and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Anaheim Ducks at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. There are prop bets for Crouse available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Lawson Crouse vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Crouse has averaged 14:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Through four games this season, Crouse has yet to score a goal.

Crouse has yet to register a point this year through four games.

Crouse has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Crouse goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Crouse has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, conceding 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-129) ranked 32nd in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 3 0 Points 1 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

