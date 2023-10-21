Ketel Marte vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ketel Marte (batting .349 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 5 of the NLCS all tied up at 2-2.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while batting .276.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Marte is batting .476 with one homer during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- Marte has had a hit in 115 of 158 games this year (72.8%), including multiple hits 45 times (28.5%).
- He has homered in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (26 of 158), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.1% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 46.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.9%.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 212 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.