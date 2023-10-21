The Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) host a Big 12 showdown against the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State ranks 42nd in scoring defense this season (20.7 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 36.2 points per game. TCU ranks 40th in the FBS with 33.1 points per game on offense, and it ranks 38th with 20.4 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Kansas State vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. TCU Key Statistics

Kansas State TCU 456 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488.4 (5th) 373.7 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.9 (80th) 214.3 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (37th) 241.7 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.1 (19th) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 1,310 passing yards for Kansas State, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 227 rushing yards (37.8 ypg) on 41 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 541 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 140 yards (23.3 per game).

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 61 times for 345 yards (57.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott's leads his squad with 358 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 catches (out of 41 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has put up a 323-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes on 43 targets.

Jadon Jackson's 15 receptions have turned into 191 yards and two touchdowns.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU this season. He has 1,509 passing yards (215.6 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 249 yards (35.6 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has rushed for 751 yards on 134 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

John Paul Richardson's 399 receiving yards (57 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 catches on 39 targets with two touchdowns.

Warren Thompson has caught 17 passes and compiled 232 receiving yards (33.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Savion Williams has racked up 213 reciving yards (30.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

