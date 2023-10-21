The Arizona Coyotes, Juuso Valimaki included, will play the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Valimaki's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Juuso Valimaki vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Valimaki Season Stats Insights

Valimaki's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:40 per game on the ice, is -1.

Through four games this season, Valimaki has yet to score a goal.

Valimaki has a point in one of his four games this season, and had multiple points in that game.

In one of four games this year, Valimaki has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

Valimaki has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Valimaki having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Valimaki Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, conceding 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in NHL play.

They had the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential at -129.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 3 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

