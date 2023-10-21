In the upcoming matchup versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Juuso Valimaki to find the back of the net for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Valimaki has picked up two assists on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 10 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

