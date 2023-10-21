Jason Zucker will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks play on Saturday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Zucker's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jason Zucker vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Zucker Season Stats Insights

Zucker has averaged 14:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In one of four games this year, Zucker has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Zucker has recorded a point in one of four games playedthis season.

Zucker has yet to post an assist through four games this year.

Zucker's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zucker has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zucker Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, giving up 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in league play.

They had the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential at -129.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 2 1 Points 2 1 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

