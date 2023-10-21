The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 5 of the NLCS all knotted up at 2-2.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

In 67 of 115 games this year (58.3%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (8.7%), homering in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has driven home a run in 43 games this season (37.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 27.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.6%).

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings