Gabriel Moreno vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 5 of the NLCS all knotted up at 2-2.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- In 67 of 115 games this year (58.3%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (8.7%), homering in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has driven home a run in 43 games this season (37.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 27.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts through 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.