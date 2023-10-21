Evan Longoria -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on October 21 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the NLCS all knotted up at 2-2.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this season (40 of 82), with multiple hits nine times (11.0%).

Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (13.4%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.6% of his games this season, Longoria has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28.0% of his games this season (23 of 82), with two or more runs three times (3.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings