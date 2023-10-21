Evan Longoria vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Evan Longoria -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on October 21 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the NLCS all knotted up at 2-2.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this season (40 of 82), with multiple hits nine times (11.0%).
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (13.4%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.6% of his games this season, Longoria has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28.0% of his games this season (23 of 82), with two or more runs three times (3.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 212 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.